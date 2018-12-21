RACINE — Racine County is currently accepting nominations for student participants in the Racine County Youth in Governance program. Do you know a youth who is curious about or interested in government? Consider nominating them for an opportunity in which they can contribute their voice to community issues and concerns and develop their confidence, independence, leadership skills and civic knowledge while serving on one of five county board committees for an entire year.
The Racine County Board of Supervisors established the Youth in Governance program in 2013.
“Our hope is that these students will hone their skills of observation and participation in the matters of government to become the civic leaders of tomorrow,” said County Supervisor Janet Bernberg, chairwoman of the Government Services Committee.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave added, “This is about motivating young leaders from all over our county to contribute their talents to public service now and in the future.”
To participate in Youth in Governance, students must be a Racine County resident; be a high school freshman, sophomore, or junior at the time of application; have a grade point average of 2.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale; be able to attend the monthly meetings, typically occurring once or twice per month; be able to attend the orientation in May and the bus tour in June.
The Racine County Board has partnered with UW-Extension faculty to facilitate the Youth in Governance program.
“We know from research and experience that when youth are engaged in decision making, they become substantial resources for their communities,” said Bev Baker, area director for Racine County UW-Extension.
A youth participant stated that “Youth in Governance creates an environment for students to feel confident in their opinions, and to feel safe to voice this opinion. I have never been part of a program where I have felt so empowered to be a leader and to share how I felt on certain issues.”
All youth who are nominated will receive a letter and application materials. Nominations must be received by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. For more information, contact Racine County UW-Extension at 262-767-2929, email uwextension@racinecounty.com or go to https://racine.uwex.edu.
