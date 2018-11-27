RACINE COUNTY — Gateway Technical College has announced that it is taking nominations for its 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 30.
Honorees are scheduled to be recognized at Gateway Technical College’s 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program at noon on Jan. 21.
Honorees will receive an award at the annual event for exemplifying the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace.
Individuals may nominate a living resident of Racine, Kenosha, or Walworth counties who instills pride within the community and inspires others.
The award will go to students and adults distinguished for humanitarian contributions to society in his or her school, business or profession, as well as dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work.
The nomination form can be found at Gateway’s website, gtc.edu/mlk. For more information, contact Jacqueline Morris, 262-564-3032.
