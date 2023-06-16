RACINE — No weapons were found at five Racine Unified schools in the first four weeks after new security systems were installed.

During a May 15 RUSD Board meeting, Eric Oertel, RUSD director of safety and security, touted the system’s effectiveness, saying it “drastically increased the efficiency of security screening at our schools.”

The RUSD School Board in December approved the purchase of five dual-lane scanning systems from Evolv Technology.

The systems are essentially walk-through metal detectors that can quickly scan large numbers of people for weapons.

The scanners — plus additional materials, installation and training — will cost RUSD an estimated $508,261.67 over four years.

RUSD now uses scanners instead of metal detectors, which started being used at some schools last fall after multiple incidents involving weapons.

Starting April 17, Evolv security scanners were used daily at five buildings: Case, Horlick and Park high schools, and Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell K-8 schools.

The scanners were supposed to be installed in January, but their arrival was delayed, according to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement.

RUSD Board President Jane Barbian said it is too early to make bold conclusions about the scanners’ effectiveness, but they appear to be working well.

“They seem to be unobtrusive for the students and the families,” Barbian said.

Oertel agreed and said the Evolv scanners have made schools safer. Anecdotally, he said scanners have also made buildings feel safer, based on conversations with staff.

Oertel said the scanners “are extremely efficient” but “only as effective as the system operators that we have in place.”

That is why proper training for the about 90 RUSD staff who use the Evolv systems is key.

“Safety and security is not just something that we do with the purchase of some systems, but it’s an ongoing process,” Oertel said. “Everybody involved, whether it be the people that are running the machines or the people that are turning the machines on — safety is everybody’s responsibility.”

The scanning systems are just one part of multiple layers of safety. Other aspects include perimeter checks of buildings and alarms on doors.

“This is an ongoing process, and we want to continue to keep safety and security at the front of everybody’s minds when it comes to keeping our students and our schools safe,” Oertel said.

Scanner concerns

Some board members have expressed concerns about using daily scanners at schools.

Board member Matthew Hanser, who voiced his opposition to the Evolv scanners, ultimately voted in favor of purchasing them in December because of their non-intrusive nature. However, he said the scanners will not fix all school safety issues.

At meetings in December, board member Scott Coey was the lone vote against purchasing Evolv scanners. Coey said he would not vote yes unless scanners also were purchased for Gifford K-8 School, REAL and Walden.

“I am very much worried about perception,” Coey said. “I can’t support something where the perception is schools with Black and brown students have metal detectors. I know that’s not the intention, but that’s what the community will inevitably see.”

Indeed, the five schools with scanners had a majority of Black and Latino students last school year. The three buildings without scanners that have middle school and/or high school students have a majority of white students.

In 2021-22, 39.3% of Mitchell’s students were Latino, 34.2% were Black, 17.4% were white and 8.6% were multiracial, according to state data.

In 2021-22, 35.7% of Jerstad-Agerholm’s students were Black, 30.3% were Latino, 26.3% were white and 6.6% were multi-racial, according to state data.

At Case, 42.5% of students were white, 26.3% were Latino, 24.7% were Black and 4.8% were multiracial.

At Horlick, 33.8% of students were white, 32.5% Latino, 27.8% Black, 5.1% multiracial.

At Park, 36.4% of students were Latino, 33.4% were Black, 23.7% were white and 5.5% were multiracial.

At Gifford, 69.3% of students were white, 16.7% were Latino, 6.8% were multiracial and 5.7% were Black.

At REAL, 54.6% of students were white, 21.2% were Latino, 15.5% were Black and 7.4% were multiracial.

At Walden, 59.5% of students were white, 22% were Latino, 9.5% were Black and 5.3% were multiracial.

‘So far, so good’

Oertel provided information during the School Board meeting about alarm rate trends at Mitchell K-8 School during the first 16 days that Evolv scanners were used.

The alarm rate is determined by dividing the number of alarms by the number of people who went through scanners.

On day one, there was a 12% alarm rate.

Oertel said that was a “great” rate.

Rates on the first day are generally higher because machine issues are being worked out and students are adjusting to the machines.

Day eight at Mitchell had an 8% alarm rate, and day 16 had an alarm rate of less than 6%, according to Oertel, an encouraging trend.

The Evolv scanners allow students to walk through at a normal pace without stopping to take off metal items or have their bags searched.

Evolv systems scan the shape and density of items, “and if it’s consistent with that of a weapon, then it will alert,” Oertel said.

For the safety of schools, Oertel said Evolv “is very big on” not publicizing what items will or won’t set off alarms.

If an alarm goes off after someone walks through a scanner, the person is taken to a secondary screening area for a more thorough search.

Board member Brian O’Connell asked during the May 15 meeting if students can refuse a secondary search. Oertel said they cannot, since buildings have signs noting that searches may occur.

“You would not be welcome into the building if you refuse to be searched,” Oertel said.

A student who refused to be searched is not simply sent home, though.

Oertel said a student would likely go to an administrative office. A parent might be contacted, and the student and parent would have the search process more clearly explained to them, which usually results in students consenting to a search.

“It’s not necessarily students being defiant as much as it is students not understanding the process,” Oertel said. “We want to get students in classrooms. Our goal is to not kick students out that don’t want to be searched.”

Board member Theresa Villar asked during the meeting if there is daily screening at REAL or Walden III schools, which serve sixth through 12th graders.

Oertel said there is not, but “that is a part of the process: having regular or semi-regular screening at the majority of schools, at least middle (school) and up.”

According to Tapp, RUSD plans to use the scanners daily at the same five buildings next school year. It does not have plans to use them at any other schools.

Barbian “absolutely” supports scanners being used next school year and is glad there have been minimal issues so far.

“So far, so good, knock on wood,” Barbian said.