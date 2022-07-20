No charges to be filed against Burlington School Board members regarding open meeting complaint

BURLINGTON — Members of the Burlington Area School Board will not be charged with violating an open meeting law on Aug. 9, 2021.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson wrote in an email that “the investigation revealed no violation of the open meetings law. No charges will be filed.”

Attorney Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, confirmed that Hanson’s office decided not to file charges.

Kamenick filed the civil complaint with Hanson’s office on June 2 on behalf of Adrianne Melby whose husband, Aaron Melby, unsuccessfully ran for BASD Board in April. The Melbys' children previously attended Burlington public schools.

Kamenick said Adrianne Melby “is reviewing her options” regarding other legal action against the school board.

The complaint alleged that the BASD board acted improperly in two ways during an Aug. 9, 2021, meeting that ended in chaos:

By moving its meeting to an undisclosed location that it did not provide advance notice of. By having that portion of the meeting unavailable to be attended by the public.

Peter Turke, BASD Board President, told The Journal Times last month that he believes the board’s actions were lawful after a crowd of area residents largely opposed to mask mandates became unruly. After the board suspended the meeting that day and minutes later reformed behind closed doors elsewhere within Burlington High School, the crowd searched through the school's hallways for the board before being stopped by police officers who had responded to the scene.

If charges had been filed, each of the seven school board members could have been fined up to $300.