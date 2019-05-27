RACINE — Soon the ﬁnal bell will ring, closing out another school year for Racine-area students. And along with students leaving their classrooms, so will another another group of teachers leave these same classrooms and their educational careers to become the newest group of retired educators.
But their lives will not have ended, only changed. These retirees will continue to serve our greater community by contributing to our economy and serving in civic, social and church organizations throughout the area. It is new retirees, as well as veteran retirees, who are invited to join the Racine Area Retired Educators Association.
Purpose of the RAREA
Established in 1951, the same year as the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association, the RAREA currently consists of over 450 members. Our purpose as a local organization is three-fold: to provide a means to have a uniﬁed voice in local, state and national matters aﬀecting the welfare of members and of public education; to provide a way to obtain legislation on matters favorable to retired educators; and to promote a spirit of fellowship, maintaining old friendships and satisfying the need for social interaction.
Our purpose for existing also aligns with that of the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association, of which we are an affiliate. Through the efforts of the state organization, Wisconsin retirees continue to enjoy one of the strongest non-tax payer funded pension programs in the United States. This strong pension program is just one of the attributes that helps to attract and maintain quality teachers in RUSD and all the school districts spread throughout our great state of Wisconsin.
Membership and meetings
Membership in the RAREA is open to all Racine-area retirees of public schools, as well as spouses and other family members. This includes the Racine Uniﬁed School District and outlying independent districts west of Interstate 94 including Yorkville, Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove.
Not yet retired? Current employees of public school districts are welcome to join the organization as an “associate” member. Annual dues are $10.00 for a regular or associate membership.
General membership meetings are held six times a year in September, October, December, February, April and June. Each includes a meal, followed by a program of topical interest to our members. Recent programs have included presentations about Downtown development, the Racine Zoo, health issues for seniors, memoirs by local Racine authors, improvisational theater by Second City, the state of the school district by the superintendent and a holiday-music performance by a local high school choir.
Strong scholarship program
This year, again primarily through the generosity of its members, almost $15,000 in scholarship monies will be awarded to four high school seniors who will begin college in the fall with an education major. New this year will be scholarships given to two University of Wisconsin-Parkside students who will continue their education as candidates for teaching degrees upon graduation. The RAREA believes in supporting those who continue to pursue teaching as a vocation, thus helping to strengthen the ranks of public school educators.
Volunteerism is alive and well
This year, RAREA members logged a whopping 15,795 volunteer hours. Our organization was recently recognized by WREA for volunteer efforts in 2018-19 at its recent meeting held in Hartland. Locally, RAREA members can be found volunteering their time and talents at The John XXIII Center, The Racine Literacy Council, Ascension All Saints Hospital, the Racine Public Library, the annual AAUW Book Sale and many Racine Uniﬁed School District classrooms, after-school programs and PTAs, in addition to the churches and other civic organizations to which members belong.
How to join
Individuals wishing to become a member of RAREA or WREA or would like further information should contact Jeﬀ Rasmussen, RAREA president and membership co-chair, at 262-639-5539, or Joan McDonough, membership co-chair, at 262-639-5163.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Racine-Area-Retired-Educators-Association.
