RACINE — Jordyn Brown bounced in her seat to deal with the pain. Her name would soon be called, but something else was on her mind.

Brown wanted to receive her diploma, but she worried her water would break while walking across the Park High School stage. Even though Brown wasn’t due to give birth for a week, she started having contractions the day of graduation.

Seated in the Park auditorium, Iesha Clerk, Brown’s mother, felt proud but had the same concern.

“I was just sitting back there so nervous, and then when they called her name I’m clapping and clapping and I’m like, ‘OK, hurry up so we can go,’” Clerk said.

Brown took her diploma, whispered to a teacher that she was having contractions and left.

Brown went to the hospital shortly after the Jan. 18 graduation ceremony. The next morning, her daughter Saryah was born.

The time from diploma to birth was a strenuous 14 hours, and two significant life moments so close together was an agonizing memorable experience for Brown.

“I was in pain, but I was still happy,” Brown said.

Brown’s daily activities are built around her daughter’s sleeping and feeding schedule.

Saryah is healthy and wakes up every day at 4 a.m.

Brown lives with her mother, and they both care for Saryah, who is Clerk’s first grandchild.

Clerk enjoys looking at and taking care of her granddaughter, who she often watches for a few hours in the evening after work.

“I just want to go home and hold her,” Clerk often thinks.

Clerk strongly encouraged Brown to earn her high school diploma, and Park’s competency-based graduation program was a good fit that allowed her to graduate a few months early.

“Get your diploma for me and for you,” Clerk told Brown. “What you do after that — that’s your choice.”

Brown’s future plans include becoming a veterinarian and being a member of the Army National Guard.

She became interested in the military after taking a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps class as a freshman, which she greatly enjoyed.

Hailey Keeran, a competency-based teacher at Park, taught Brown in two classes the past several months and said she was an excellent student.

Keeran had her first child about six months ago, so she and Brown talked daily about pregnancy.

Keeran makes it a point to “commend my students that are pregnant,” including Brown, who walked a half-mile to school every day.

Brown does not sleep as much as before, but she said that being a mother has so far gone about how she expected.

“It was like an adventure, waking up, feeding her and changing her diapers,” Brown said.

Clerk said her daughter becoming a mother has led her to view Brown differently.

“Some days I’ll catch myself looking at her, and to me she’s starting to look different,” Clerk said. “What is it about her? It’s probably just that caring, to see her caring for someone else. She always would watch her little cousins and stuff like that, but to actually watch her get up every morning and change diapers and everything — she’s growing into a young lady.”

After the pain and remarkable timing of her daughter’s birth, Brown said the best part of motherhood is that Saryah is the first thing she sees every morning.

“It’s a whole new life,” Brown said. “It’s different when it’s your kid, something you created for nine months and have an attachment to. She’s like happiness in human form.”

