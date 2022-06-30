New principal named at Burlington’s Dyer Elementary; predecessor resigned earlier this month

BURLINGTON — Dyer Elementary School has a new principal.

The Burlington Area School District announced Thursday that Ryan Heft will lead the school. According to the school district, Heft joined BASD in 2017 and has served at the intermediate, middle school, and high school levels as well as the K-8 summer school principal for four years. Heft also previously served on the City of Burlington City Council as an alderman; he did not seek re-election earlier this year.

Heft was Dyer Elementary's interim principal for the past two months after former principal Scott Schimmel was placed on leave in late April.

Schimmel was accused by members of the public of not properly investigating allegations that a teacher’s aide inappropriately talked to and touched students.

The BASD Board approved Schimmel's resignation in June.

The now-former teacher’s aide, Daniel Powers, was placed on leave by the school district April 13 and was fired 19 days later, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. In May, Powers pleaded not guilty to five counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child and one count of first-degree child sexual assault for allegedly touching students in intimate places.

Powers was released from the Racine County Jail after a $20,000 cash bail was posted May 18. He is on house arrest and being monitored by the Racine County Alternatives Program, court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.