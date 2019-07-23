SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has rolled out a new theater matinee program for the 2019-20 season that offers a deal for anyone interested in the arts, especially high school students interested in theater.
Three packages are available, labeled as A, B and C.
Package C ($10 per student) offers digital show-specific study guides, complimentary tickets for chaperones and a chat session with the show director, cast and production team immediately following the performance.
Package B ($20 per student) includes all of the aforementioned perks, as well as a $10 lunch vouchers per student for campus dining.
Package A ($25 per student) includes all of the perks, as well as complimentary bus transportation for groups of 30+ students.
“We wanted to create something marketable where high school teachers would want to bring their students to see a quality production as part of their own curriculum,” said Misti Bradford, associate professor in the theater arts department. “Student matinees are seen as a recruitment opportunity for our program. If we can offer something that brings in more high school students to campus, then hopefully those students will consider Parkside theater in their future college plans. We want to show students that they have quality education in their backyard.”
In an effort to get more high school students interested in the program, UW-Parkside staff connected with local area high schools to see what plays students were required to read and picked plays to feature for the 2019-20 season.
The program is a marketing tool designed to let students know they have access to a critically acclaimed theater arts program, and a way to make sure that the program will attract and foster new talent in years to come.
“We want to keep it growing and building, to make it stronger. It helps the university and the community,” Bradford added.
This upcoming season, UW-Parkside theater arts performers will be performing such award-winning works as “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Simon Stephens, “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare and “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.
More information about upcoming theater performances, including performance dates and play descriptions, can be found at https://www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm.
