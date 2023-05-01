RACINE — The presentation had to be perfect, so the students spoke several times to get it right.

They were applying for a grant last fall, and the three sixth-graders made a video application outlining why Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School deserved the funding.

The application turned out well, the school received the grant and in April, the Jerstad Community Garden was planted. It has an array of vegetable seeds that are expected to be ready within the next several weeks.

When sixth-graders Makayla Wise, Jerzie Williams and Andres Diaz found out the school received the grant, they were happy and surprised.

“It’s fun doing something for the community,” Wise said.

Jerstad-Agerholm teacher Brandon Tristano, who told the students about the grant, was less surprised because he had a good feeling about the application.

Tristano “set high expectations for us,” Williams said.

Upon winning the grant in December, the students received McDonald’s ice cream, courtesy of Tristano and Jerstad-Agerholm teacher Cristina Soria, the two garden project supervisors.

The garden is funded in part by a one-year Character Playbook Community Impact Grant from the Green Bay Packers and Brown County United Way that is worth up to $500.

Jerstad-Agerholm, 3535 LaSalle St., was one of 13 Wisconsin middle schools chosen for the annual grant, which the Packers started in 2020.

Preparing the garden has involved numerous people.

The Jerstad-Agerholm shop teacher provided some of the lumber for the garden bed that many students helped prepare. Additional students will water the seeds three days per week.

Tristano said his mother is “an avid gardener” and provided her expertise about what seeds to plant and many other aspects of the project over the past several months.

She suggested that Soria and Tristano put the garden bed in the school’s outdoor courtyard and use small domes, which serve as miniature greenhouses, to protect the seeds from cold weather.

The seeds include cucumbers, spinach, beans, lettuce and peppers — vegetables that will grow before the school year ends in early June.

Williams and Wise look forward to consuming cucumbers, while Diaz is partial to peppers.

The produce could be offered as an afternoon snack for students and be part of food bags given to some families.

According to Tristano, sixth grade students have lunch at 10:30 a.m. and are often hungry near the end of a school day.

“We’re hoping this can be a part of a healthier option,” Tristano said.

Soria and Tristano are determining who will care for the garden during summer and said a few families and instructors have expressed interest.

“That’s the toughest question, is how we’re going to keep care of it,” Tristano said.

Tristano appreciated that Wise, Williams and Diaz could learn about the grant application process, which they had never done before. They also learned about the materials needed to start a garden.

Williams recently learned a more direct lesson when she tried to lift a bag of soil but fell over because it was too heavy.

“The most interesting thing I learned is that a bag of dirt is not as light as it seems,” Williams said with a laugh. “It looks way lighter when you look at it.”

Soria appreciated that a variety of people worked together over the past several months to make the garden a reality.

“Seeing everyone getting involved has been really cool,” Soria said.

That work started with the students perfecting their application video, and it should soon result in vegetables sprouting in the garden.