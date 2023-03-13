BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District board will appoint a new member during its meeting Monday evening.

Page Carriveau will be sworn in during the board’s regular meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at the BASD Office, 209 Wainwright Ave.

Carriveau is scheduled to hold the position until April 2025, when the seat is up for election.

She will replace Kevin Bird, who stepped down from the school board last month after moving outside the district.

After three rounds of voting last Monday, Carriveau was selected among eight candidates to fill the vacant board seat. She will be the seventh member on the board.

Other candidates interviewed by the school board during last Monday’s special meeting were Dylan Brouwers, Mario Denoto, Eric De Smidt, Piper Howell, Aaron Melby, Aubrey Thompson and Michael Walhovd.

Additional action items on Monday’s BASD board agenda include:

Accepting Bird’s resignation.

Adopting math curriculum for Burlington High School.

Authorizing the transfer of funds, the establishment of an escrow account with respect to and the defeasance of general obligation refunding bonds dated April 1, 2019.

Selecting the school board of canvassers.

50 classics from (almost) everyone's high school reading list 50 classics from (almost) everyone's high school reading list #50. Their Eyes Were Watching God #49. Mythology #48. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (Maya Angelou's Autobiography, #1) #47. Oedipus Rex (The Theban Plays, #1) #46. Moby-Dick or, the Whale #45. The Pearl #44. The Importance of Being Earnest #43. The Red Badge of Courage #42. The Taming of the Shrew #41. Slaughterhouse-Five #40. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer #39. Crime and Punishment #38. A Separate Peace #37. Death of a Salesman #36. The Little Prince #35. The Old Man and the Sea #34. The Canterbury Tales #33. Othello #32. Flowers for Algernon #31. Beowulf #30. A Tale of Two Cities #29. Wuthering Heights #28. The Hobbit (The Lord of the Rings, #0) #27. A Midsummer Night's Dream #26. The Grapes of Wrath #25. Great Expectations #24. Frankenstein: The 1818 Text #23. Julius Caesar #22. The Outsiders #21. Brave New World #20. Night (The Night Trilogy, #1) #19. The Crucible #18. The Giver (The Giver, #1) #17. Jane Eyre #16. Fahrenheit 451 #15. Pride and Prejudice #14. The Odyssey #13. The Diary of a Young Girl #12. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn #11. 1984 #10. The Scarlet Letter #9. Hamlet #8. The Catcher in the Rye #7. Of Mice and Men #6. Macbeth #5. Animal Farm #4. Lord of the Flies #3. The Great Gatsby #2. Romeo and Juliet #1. To Kill a Mockingbird