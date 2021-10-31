New Buddy Bench added at Burlington High School

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School students and staff wore orange and “B” Kind bracelets Oct. 20 to recognize Unity Day, an anti-bullying effort.

During the morning advisory time, several students gathered in the commons to welcome a new Buddy Bench for the school. Scherrer Cares and Kevin and Caryn Bird donated the bench to the school to memorialize Josh Bird, a BHS alumnus who died in May 2020. Bird participated in the wrestling program and showed kindness to his classmates.

Students from the wrestling team and the DRIVEN organization as well as the school counseling team participated in a brief ceremony. Speakers included Principal Eric Burling, Lexus Scherrer from Scherrer Cares, Wrestling coach Jade Gribble and Kevin Bird.

Scherrer Cares is a non-profit organization started by Scherrer Construction to help give back to the communities it serves. The Buddy Bench program is an anti-bullying initiative with provides Wisconsin schools with a customized buddy benches to help spread kindness and build friendships. The new bench will be located in the BHS commons.

PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center promotes Unity Day by encouraging everyone to wear orange to show unity for kindness, acceptance and inclusion, and to send a visible message that no child should ever experience bullying. BHS school counselors coordinated a lesson for students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0