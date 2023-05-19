RACINE — When dealing with work challenges, Nikki Radcliffe often visits coffee shops. It helps her calm down and focus, and she feels productive in that setting.

Radcliffe has certainly been productive as a gifted and advanced coordinator at Racine Unified, where she has come up with many ideas to provide fun learning opportunities for K-12 students.

Her work was recently acknowledged when she was one of 10 winners of the inaugural HMH Lighthouse Awards.

The company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt sponsored the national education awards, which were inspired by the book “The Lighthouse Effect” by Steve Pemberton that highlights people who make positive differences.

“This year's winners have shown a commitment to going above and beyond for their students,” an award news release said. “Committed to the success of students in every part of their lives, these teachers serve as a guiding force to those around them, inspiring them to be lighthouses to others.”

Pemberton and Carmen Ortiz-McGhee, one of the people featured in Pemberton’s book, are planning to visit RUSD next school year as part of Radcliffe receiving the award.

The winners also receive an all-expenses paid trip to Florida to attend a conference in late June, but Radcliffe unfortunately cannot attend.

Radcliffe was pleasantly surprised to receive an email notifying her that she was an award finalist, but she didn't expect to win because there were about 500 nominees.

A few weeks later, though, Radcliffe found out she was one of the recipients.

“I was pretty thrilled,” Radcliffe said. “It was very unexpected.”

Radcliffe immediately told Mallory Umar, Radcliffe's direct supervisor who nominated her.

Umar, RUSD assistant director of curriculum and instruction, said Radcliffe has brought a fresh, energetic perspective and numerous ideas to the school district.

“She has really enhanced the gifted and advanced programming,” Umar said. “She is very innovative in identifying the needs of students and immediately coming up with solutions … She can do a lot with very little.”

In Umar’s nomination, she highlighted a book study program that Radcliffe started last fall for RUSD third-graders.

The program entailed about 30 students from several elementary schools meeting both in-person and virtually over two months to discuss a book about child innovators like Walt Disney, Maria Montessori and Madam C.J. Walker.

Radcliffe said the district plans to have another book study next year when the students are in fourth grade, along with adding a program for next school year’s third graders.

Radcliffe enjoyed connecting students via the book study, and she likes getting to know kids “and being a positive role model.”

She grew up in Kaukauna, about two hours north of Racine. Her mother was a middle school English instructor, which sparked Radcliffe's interest in education.

Radcliffe has taught for nine years. Before joining RUSD in January 2022, she was an educator in Glendale and Milwaukee.

Umar encouraged her to apply for the gifted and advanced job opening. Radcliffe was initially hesitant, since she enjoyed being a fifth grade teacher, but she felt the role played to her strengths.

“The creating and designing is something I really enjoy,” Radcliffe said.

Indeed, according to Umar, the district’s gifted and advanced programs have increased by about 500% since Radcliffe was hired.

Radcliffe said the most rewarding part of teaching is building connections with students and seeing them learn and grow.

“I like to be able to be a safe person for them,” she said. “You just get something different every day, and … seeing kids have some breakthroughs or being really engaged is just very rewarding.”

Radcliffe has provided safety and creativity for students, and the national award is the latest example of that.

Ten photos of THE PASSIONS PROJECT | Racial and Social Justice Racine Gallery Night Sofia Badillo Jude Smith Kaleah Williams Alonso Echeverria Jesus Perez Leah Starks Ya'Niece Giovanni Heidi Wagner Panel discussion Checking out the other shots