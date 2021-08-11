NASA Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium accepting applications for teacher program

KENOSHA — The Embedded Teacher Program is a NASA-supported opportunity for K-12 teachers in STEAM disciplines across Wisconsin to develop curriculum demonstrations and experiments related to spaceflight and microgravity in a two-day workshop at Carthage College.

One or more teachers will be selected from workshop participants to fly with their experiments aboard the Zero Gravity Corporation’s G-Force One aircraft. The modified 727 aircraft performs parabolic flights in which researchers experience sustained periods of weightlessness in order to test space-bound equipment, conduct scientific research and train for spaceflight.

The two-day workshop will be held Oct. 8-9 at Carthage College. The workshop will introduce the basic concepts of microgravity physics, the types of research conducted in space, the curriculum opportunities for teachers at the middle and high-school levels, and will provide hands-on materials and individual assistance with developing teachable explorations of microgravity science on G-Force One. Participants will propose experiments and demonstrations that support existing research scheduled for an upcoming ZERO-G flight. The teachers selected for the flight will be “embedded” with the Carthage College space science research team as they conduct their experiments on the parabolic flight campaign.