NASA Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium accepting applications for teacher program

KENOSHA — The Embedded Teacher Program is a NASA-supported opportunity for K-12 teachers in STEAM disciplines across Wisconsin to develop curriculum demonstrations and experiments related to spaceflight and microgravity in a two-day workshop at Carthage College.
One or more teachers will be selected from workshop participants to fly with their experiments aboard the Zero Gravity Corporation’s G-Force One aircraft. The modified 727 aircraft performs parabolic flights in which researchers experience sustained periods of weightlessness in order to test space-bound equipment, conduct scientific research and train for spaceflight.
The two-day workshop will be held Oct. 8-9 at Carthage College. The workshop will introduce the basic concepts of microgravity physics, the types of research conducted in space, the curriculum opportunities for teachers at the middle and high-school levels, and will provide hands-on materials and individual assistance with developing teachable explorations of microgravity science on G-Force One. Participants will propose experiments and demonstrations that support existing research scheduled for an upcoming ZERO-G flight. The teachers selected for the flight will be “embedded” with the Carthage College space science research team as they conduct their experiments on the parabolic flight campaign.
Teachers selected to fly their projects will receive a budget to construct their flight experiment, travel expenses to and from Florida for the flight campaign, videographic and photographic support to document their experience and experiments, and guidance and technical support for their microgravity teaching projects.
Workshops will be led by master teachers from the National Space Society in coordination with the Carthage College Space Sciences Program. Teachers will work with CCSS program students and faculty director, Kevin Crosby. He and program students have thousands of hours of parabolic flight experience across more than a dozen years of regular flight campaigns. Workshop participants will also be supported by education staff from ZERO-G Corp. and Embedded Teacher participants from previous years.
Requirements for participation include evidence of space-related teaching and demonstrated history of innovative teaching in STEM/STEAM fields. Complete application requirements and the application form are available at https://spacegrant.carthage.edu/educators/embedded-teacher-program.