Muskego-Norway weighing various plans for return of school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WIND LAKE — The Muskego-Norway School District is looking at a "dual approach" for the return of classes for the 2020-21 school year.

"Our primary plan for fall is to provide a dual approach, which is our Tier 1," said Kate Brown, communications specialist for the district. "This plan provides students with an in-person learning environment and an option for families to enroll into a virtual/remote learning environment."

The in-person option welcomes students and staff back into our school buildings in as normal a way as possible while mitigating health risks for students and staff where feasible.

"We will need to be flexible enough to be able to switch on a moment’s notice between in-person and virtual/remote learning depending on the viral spread and recommendations from state/local authorities," Brown said in an email. "If families do not want the in-person learning environment for their child, whether for medical reasons or pure preference, families may enroll into the virtual/remote learning option."