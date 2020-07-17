Muskego-Norway weighing various plans for return of school

WIND LAKE — The Muskego-Norway School District is looking at a "dual approach" for the return of classes for the 2020-21 school year.
"Our primary plan for fall is to provide a dual approach, which is our Tier 1," said Kate Brown, communications specialist for the district. "This plan provides students with an in-person learning environment and an option for families to enroll into a virtual/remote learning environment."
The in-person option welcomes students and staff back into our school buildings in as normal a way as possible while mitigating health risks for students and staff where feasible.
"We will need to be flexible enough to be able to switch on a moment’s notice between in-person and virtual/remote learning depending on the viral spread and recommendations from state/local authorities," Brown said in an email. "If families do not want the in-person learning environment for their child, whether for medical reasons or pure preference, families may enroll into the virtual/remote learning option."
The district is also planning for the potential of a blended or hybrid option, called Tier 2. This approach provides students with some in-person learning and some virtual learning and attempts to place students in cohorts (i.e., A/B week rotation, elementary face-to-face and secondary virtual learning). This type of programming would be in place should the level of viral transmission dictate the need for more social distancing within schools.
Finally, should the state/county officials require, the district will need to be prepared for virtual/remote learning for all students. This option is called Tier 3.
Roughly a quarter of the district's 4,800 students come from the Wind Lake area of Racine County. Lakeview Elementary is the district's only school in Racine County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!