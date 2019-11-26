Muskego-Norway School District honors local businesses for their support

MUSKEGO — The Muskego-Norway School Board recently recognized six local businesses for their support of the district’s schools: Muskego Youth Football, Milwaukee Nari Foundation, Waukesha Freeman, Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital, Muskego Tire and Auto and lnpro.

Each of these companies or organizations were honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards’ 2019 Business Honor Roll program. The program recognizes local school district business partners that support their local schools by providing resources or additional learning opportunities for students and staff.

“Individually, as well as collaboratively, these businesses are such strong supporters of the Muskego-Norway School District,” said School Board President Chris Buckmaster. “In the past year, they have helped fundraise for facility enhancements, provided the platform needed to implement digital communication curriculums and helped promote the Muskego brand by working hand-in-hand with the MHS Athletic Office.”

“On behalf of the Muskego-Norway Schools, we are honored to acknowledge these businesses for their generous support and helping to prepare the children of our community to be our future leaders,” said Superintendent Kelly Thompson.