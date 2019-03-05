MADISON — Brett Hyde, treasurer of the Muskego-Norway School Board, was elected president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards in January.
Hyde has served on the Muskego-Norway School Board since 2007 and on the WASB Board of Directors since 2015. While addressing the WASB membership at the State Education Convention in January as the incoming president, Hyde called for school board members statewide to “strive to create an educational system that is beneficial to all our students.”
“Brett brings valuable experience and a strong perspective to his role as WASB president,” said John Ashley, WASB executive director. “His steadfast leadership will help the WASB continue to move forward in 2019.”
"As a dedicated Muskego-Norway School Board member for 12 years, Brett Hyde has served our system very well," noted Dr. Kelly Thompson, superintendent. "We are excited that he has enlarged his state-level impact in his new role as the WASB president."
A 1988 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Hyde and his wife, May, have two adult daughters. In addition to serving on the Muskego-Norway School Board, Brett is a member of the Parks and Conservation Committee for the City of Muskego.
Joining Hyde in leading the WASB are Bill Yingst Sr., a school board member in Durand-Arkansaw, who was elected 1st vice president, and Sue Todey, a member of the Sevastopol School Board, who will serve as 2nd vice president. Hyde will serve a one-year term as WASB president.
The WASB is a membership organization representing all 421 school boards and 12 cooperative educational service agency boards of control in Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.