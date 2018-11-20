MUSKEGO — The Wisconsin Association for Language Teachers has announced that the Muskego-Norway School District has received the 2017 Donna Clementi Blue Ribbon School Award for Excellence in World Language Programs.
The award, bestowed in honor of Dr. Donna Clementi, a state and national leader in world language curriculum development and educator training, is awarded to a school that is an exemplary role model in the teaching of world languages.
The world language staff at Muskego-Norway collectively represents more than 100 years of experience in elementary, middle, and high school instruction as well as experience teaching in community colleges, universities, and an “at risk” high school. They are dedicated to on-going professional development, collaboration, proficiency based language instruction, and student centered instruction through a curriculum that is aligned with state and national standards.
Several of the department educators have been recognized for their contributions to the world language teaching community through the Wisconsin Association for Language Teachers and the American Association of Teachers of French: Paula Johnson-Fox, Recognition of Merit 2014 WAFLT and Distinguished French Educator Award AATF Wisconsin; and Susan Loeffler-Bell, Recognition of Merit 2016 WAFLT. Kellie Day was recognized with a Compass Award, a Muskego-Norway recognition of colleagues who “show us the way.”
The members of this department include: Spanish teachers Katrina Beeck, Kellie Day, Jennifer Kagerbauer, Susan Loeffler-Bell, Jennifer Van Cleave, Kristin Thimmesch, Stacie Capstran, Jennifer McAlister and Alesia Staskiewicz; and French teachers Paula Johnson-Fox and Alesia Staskiewicz.
