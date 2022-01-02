Muskego High School students earn AP Scholar Awards

MUSKEGO — Students at Muskego High School have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of exceptional achievement on AP Exams.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams. Typically, approximately 22% of the 2.2 million students worldwide who took AP Exams performed at a sufficiently high level to also earn an AP Scholar Award.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student performance on AP Exams. Fifty-eight students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are: Evan Anschutz, Abigail Bangs, Simeon Barfuss, Austin Bock, Caleb Boudreau, Audri Brezovar, Sean Bruch, Leighton Buckner, Joshua Bulski, Elizabeth Catania, Kailey Cohen, Nicole Doerr, Alexander Dunn, Tyler Fischer, Tyler Flaa, Luke Foye, Anna Gillespie, Zachary Goodman, Lawrence Hapeman, Olivia Hauboldt, Rebecca Hebert, Ethan Hopp, Evan Huckstorf, Gwen Kelpin, Megan Lambrecht-Scasny, Michael Lewis, Andy Li, Linzy Mahoney, Elliot Maringer, Victoria Mazurkiewicz, Jessica Miron, Isabella Moeller, Lance Munson, Katherine Olson, Anoushka Prasad, Alyssa Przedwiecki, Adam Putz, Lucia Rutkowski, Lauren Sankey, Megan Seiler, Hannah Sell, Trinity Slavik, Victoria Sobierajski, Elizabeth Sobieski, Kate Sperka, Jacqueline Stadler, Mason Strain, Steve Tsopelas, Eyan Ven Roy, Ivy Ven Roy, Jackson Walter, Evan Weber, Collin Westover, Gabriel Wichman, Benjamin Williams, Elizabeth Woida, Nathan Woida and Zoe Zillgitt.

Forty students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are: Hudson Arney, Olivia Auble, Brooke Axelson, Kelly Baxter, Abigail Boesel, William Brzycki, Mariah Cardenas, Daniel Cobb, Matt Freitag, Nicholas Gardner, Nikita Gladkov, Kendall Henry, Kelsey Hipenbecker, Ryan Ignasiak, Sara Jochims, Haley Johnson, Isabelle Kennedy, Mason Langer, Kenneth Mies, Jenna Niemiec, Aidan Oechsner, Annie Oechsner, Madeleine Oxborough, Allison Pacocha, Lindsay Paulus, Colton Pemble, Abigail Sajdak, Mitchell Salentine, Savannah Santos, Lucas Schanen, Erin Scheidt, Sierra Skack, Kennedy Smook, Josh Sopa, Olivia Tiedemann, Madeline Vukovich, Noell Walechka, Steven Wauer, Madyson Wojcik, Sydney Wolf.

Seventy-one students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP exams, with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are: Nolan Anderson, Elvis Arsiniega, Jamie Barker, Grayson Berger, Nabeel Bhimani, Aidan Blenker, Jordan Boudreau, Mitchell Brust, Tessa Buckmaster, Matthew Buske, Jordyn Czarapata, Julia Davis, James Dellinger, August Dunbar, Marshall Dvorak, Ethan Engelfriend, Courtney Gleason, Noah Gover, Kayla Haftarski, Jessica Hein, Mallory Hudson, Ben Hyke, Paige Jahnke, Jayden Konicke, Emma Kordasiewicz, Dylan Krause, Haley Krishka, Melanie Laflin, Ali LaRose, Ella Leeland, Joshua Lewitzke, Carter Lindrus, Elizabeth Lintonen, Summer Malinauskas, Jacob Manske, Tyler Mattsen, Therese Missiaen, Natalie Moeller, Pedro Molina, Anjay Nair, Rylan Olsen, Anaka Oxborough, Christina Pan, Madeline Papson, Julia Paquette, Nolan Parks, Evan Ploeckelman, Olivia Prentki, Madeline Ritzow, Brylee Ryg, Jordan Schaich, Haley Schmidt, Logan Schmitt, Olivia Schneider, McKenna Schutze, Alexandra Schwabe, Joseph Schwager, Eli Seitz, Elizabeth Shelton, Reily Sieren, Breanna Skelton, Lauren Sobieski, Peyton Stewart, Erin Szczupakiewicz, Makayla Terrence, Alec Tewes, Jack Tupy, Lily Varilla, Kira Vukovich, Hunter Wohler and Aiden Zdrojewski.

Of this year’s award recipients at Muskego High School, 62 are sophomores or juniors. These students have at least one more year in which to complete college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.

