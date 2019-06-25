MUSKEGO — What started out as a frightening childhood automobile accident child became the motivator for Isaac Ozolins and Chandler Frakes to create a child-safety device that earned them First Place in the Project Lead the Way — Wisconsin Engineering Design Competition.
Project Lead the Way is a national K-12 engineering and bio-medical science curriculum which holds Wisconsin headquarters at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. This yearly competition is part of the capstone course Engineering Design and Development. To compete, Ozolins and Frakes had to create an online portfolio that documented their yearlong research and development process.
The design process is a framework that engineers use to identify problems and then discover viable solutions to those problems. The team researched current solutions, talked to researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin, developed ideas and then tested those ideas to prove that their concept would save children’s lives.
MSOE hosted the finalist dinner on Tuesday, June 11 where the eight semi-finalist teams displayed their work. The finalists were from seven schools throughout Wisconsin. The teams were able to show their work to judges, administrators, teachers and families.
Ozolins and Frakes were very excited to discover that their work and documentation of their research process had paid off. Their prizes included money to continue their work and support from the Wisconsin Innovation Services Center located at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
WISC will help the students professionally discover the viability of their project, begin a patent process and possibly find sponsors for the next steps in their project's development.
Muskego High School said in a release that it is thrilled the senior capstone course Engineering Design and Development, continues enable students to take their high school research and development out into the real world successfully.
