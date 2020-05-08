Muskego High School French program receives national recognition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSKEGO — The American Association of Teachers of French in April conferred its award of Exemplary Program in French on Muskego High School. This prestigious award recognizes the outstanding quality of the school's French program and MHS is one of 10 in the nation to receive the award.

Muskego High School has increased its enrollment in French throughout the past four years. So that students can benefit, the Muskeg-Norway School District offers early language learning in middle school and advanced courses, including two dual-enrollment university courses. The program makes use of innovative and creative methods in teaching, gives standards-based assessments and offers numerous cultural activities beyond the classroom.

The school has an active French Club open to all students who have an interest in French language and culture. Additionally, Muskego High School inducts students into the Société Honoraire de Français, the National French Honor Society, with many honorees annually.

Graduates have continued to use French and the skills they acquired in college and in their careers, such as teaching, business and government.

The American Association of Teachers of French, founded in 1927, is the largest association of French teachers in the world, with close to 9,000 members. It offers enrichment and support to teachers, and recognizes high achievement in teachers and students.

