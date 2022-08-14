Music & More Summer Concert Series scholarships to be awarded

RACINE — Four youth musicians have been selected to receive $500 music scholarships from the Music & More Summer Concert Series. Awards will be presented at the season finale concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Tickets cost $10.

Violinist Lydia Weaver will receive the Randall K. Bush Scholarship. She is a junior at Walden III High School and began studying violin at the age of 5. She was the concertmaster for the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) Metropolitan Orchestra and the principal second in the MYSO Chamber Orchestra during 2020-2021. As the 2020 Racine Symphony Orchestra Young Artist Concerto Competition winner, Weaver was the featured soloist with the RSO.

Alex Cope will receive the Mearl Mahl Scholarship. He is a recent graduate of Tremper High School in Kenosha and plans to major in music education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. At Tremper, Cope was a member of Concert Band, Jazz Band, Marching Band, Pep Band, Band of the Black Watch, Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and the Blue Jazz Band as principle percussionist.

Gabriella Martinez and Ashley Springer will each receive a scholarship from the Mia Guion fund. Martinez is a 17-year-old cellist at Case High School who has been playing cello since age 7. She received the Maestro Award in an international competition in New Orleans and an Exemplary awarded at WSMA State. Martinez played with the Worldstrides Youth Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in 2018. Springer plans to begin her college career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this fall where she will be double majoring in music education and violin performance. A graduate of Tremper High School, she served as the concertmaster for the school’s Concert, Symphonic, and Chamber orchestras. She was the first-place winner of the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists’ Competition and performed with the symphony at its April 2022 Masterworks concert.