Murder mystery meets comedy in “Drop Dead!” at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — A murder mystery play within a murder mystery comedy, “Drop Dead!” brings big laughs in whodunnit fashion Oct. 28 to Nov. 13 to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

A murderer may be on the loose, but the show must go on. A rag-tag cast of actors are desperately trying to revive their careers in a new murder mystery play. However, the set falls apart, props break, lines are forgotten and their fellow theater creators keep ending up dead.

Throw in an eccentric playwright, an over-worked stage manager, a has-been theater director, a former TV star and clueless first-time actors, each has their own motivation to be the killer. From rehearsal to opening night, the murders continue and mayhem ensues as the remaining actors try to save the show, solve the mystery and stay alive for curtain call.

Under the direction of Shawn Britten, the cast features Stephen Fletcher as Chaz Looney, Elle Lawrence as Candy Apples, Matthew Matysik as Brent Reynolds, Timothy James Lewis as Dick Scorsese, Kathy Larson as Mona Monet, Victor Le Pewe as Ed Steckley, Geoffrey Brewster as P.G. “Piggy” Banks, Dominick Knox as Phillip, Betty Petersen as Constance Crawford and John Bruening as Alabama Miller.

Written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, “Drop Dead!” performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays (Nov. 13 is a 7:30 p.m. show). There will also be 2 p.m. shows Nov. 5 and 12. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Value night performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 and 10 and tickets cost $15. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

