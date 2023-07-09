RACINE—Most area school districts are projected to receive more state money for the 2023-24 school year, but Racine Unified’s funding still needs to be determined.

According to estimates released last week by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, nearly all of the public school districts in Racine County are expected to have an increase in state funding next school year.

The estimates will not be finalized until October.

RUSD projection error

Projected aid for the Racine Unified School District still needs to be figured out because of an error, according to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement.

Tapp said an issue between RUSD and DPI systems resulted in an incorrect projection showing that Racine Unified would have a significant decrease.

“An error occurred in the transfer of data,” Tapp said. “I anticipate that number will change.”

RUSD was projected to get $128.2 million in the upcoming school year, a 22.33% decrease from the $165.1 million it received last school year.

Tapp said the projection “didn’t look right” when it was released last week, and RUSD officials have worked with DPI over the past week to try to correct the issue.

A DPI spokesperson wrote in an email that “the department has noted a data quality issue which impacted the aid estimate” for RUSD and that the entities are working together to address the issue.

It is unclear when a new RUSD projection will be available.

RUSD is Wisconsin’s fifth-largest school district. Three of the state’s four largest districts are projected to receive more money in 2023-24.

Milwaukee Public Schools are anticipated to have an 11.14% increase. The Madison Metropolitan School District is projected to have a 22.57% decrease.

Kenosha Unified is projected to have a 1.68% increase. The Green Bay Area Public School District is expected to have a 0.16% increase.

Overall state increase

General school aids to Wisconsin school districts in 2023-24 are estimated to be $5.36 billion, a 3% increase from 2022-23.

Of the state’s 421 school districts, about 60% are projected to receive more state aid, 39% are estimated to receive less and six districts are expected to receive the same amount, according to DPI.

The amount of aid a school district receives is mainly impacted by local property valuation, enrollment and shared costs.

Racine County estimates

For the other 12 Racine County public school districts, 10 of them are projected to receive more state money.

The Muskego-Norway School District is expected to have a 1.17% increase, going from $27.38 million to $27.70 million.

The Burlington Area School District is estimated to receive a 1.65% increase, going from $18.98 million to $19.30 million.

Waterford K-8 School is anticipated to have a 12.91% increase, going from $8.18 million to $9.23 million. Waterford High School is estimated to receive a 12.15% increase, going from $5.65 million to $6.34 million.

Union Grove K-8 School is estimated to have an 8.7% increase from $4.54 million to $4.93 million. Union Grove High School is estimated to have a 13.34% increase, going from $3.53 million to just under $4 million.

Raymond School is estimated to have a 59% increase from $823,522 to $1.31 million. That is the fourth-largest percentage increase of any school district in the state.

The Washington-Caldwell School District is expected to have a 22.73% increase, going from $894,947 to just under $1.1 million.

North Cape School is estimated to have an 18.18% increase from $831,048 to $982,147.

Yorkville K-8 School is expected to have a 14.75% decrease, going from $590,649 to $503,545.

Kansasville Elementary is expected to receive 14.2% more funding, from $439,202 to $501,588.

Drought K-8 School is anticipated to have a 19.39% decrease, dropping from $223,010 to $179,768.

