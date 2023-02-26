RACINE — Lydia Morency was named the winner of the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s 2023 Young Artist Competition.
Morency, a sophomore at Germantown High School, played Concerto for Oboe in C Minor by Benedetto Marcello. She has been playing the oboe for five years and studies with Suzanne Geoffrey. Morency will be playing her concerto May 21 with the Racine Symphony Orchestra.
Tying for second place was Magdalena Masur playing Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto in G Minor, mvt. 3, and Benjamin Menzhuber playing “Rhapsody in Blue” on the piano. In third place was Felix Li playing Camille Saint-Saens Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, mvt. 1 on cello.