More than 100 protest book about Japanese internment not being included in 10th grade curriculum

MUSKEGO — Ron Kuramoto’s mother can still smell the manure.

She was incarcerated at the Santa Anita racetrack and slept in horse stables. Several of Kuramoto’s relatives were among the 120,000 Japanese Americans imprisoned during World War II, two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens, solely because of their ethnicity.

“I’m proud to be an American citizen,” Kuramoto said, "but I can tell you being American citizens didn’t mean a damn thing to my grandfathers, parents, aunts, uncles or other generations."

Kuramoto said his family's experiences closely resemble the characters in the novel “When the Emperor Was Divine” by Julie Otsuka.

Kuramoto, president of the Wisconsin chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, was one of several speakers Monday evening at a Muskego community “teach-in.” The event was in response to the Muskego-Norway School Board Curriculum Planning Committee last month sending back “When the Emperor Was Divine” to the school district Curriculum Planning Committee, which recommended the book for an accelerated 10th grade English class. The novel is about a Japanese American family’s experience in a World War II internment camp, inspired by the experiences of Otsuka’s ancestors.

About one-fourth of the school district's students come from northwestern Racine County.

Some school board members said the novel was not appropriate for an English course. They also said the book is one-sided, diverse and was selected from a list of potential titles that was too short. Other board members expressed “balance” concerns with the book.

In response, 100 free copies of “When the Emperor Was Divine” were given out Monday. Muskego community members are also starting a virtual book club. The first book to be discussed? “When the Emperor Was Divine.”

‘No two sides’

Speakers advocated for the school board to approve the novel; provide an explanation for why the book was sent back; trust its educators; develop curriculum about Asian American history and culture; and implement the school district’s plan on inclusion, equity and social justice.

“There are no two sides to Japanese American incarceration,” said Ann Zielke, school district parent. “There is no balance required in examining the racist and amoral forced removal of over 120,000 Japanese Americans. The stories of incarceration are uniquely and tragically American stories … We will not stand for racism, exclusion, erasure or whitewashing of our history.”

About 150 people gathered for the event, which was organized by Muskego community members and the Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin. It occurred outside the school district’s Educational Services Center Building, S87 W18763 Woods Road, during part of the school board’s regular meeting.

Discussing “Emperor” was not on the school board's agenda Monday. Chris Buckmaster, school board president, did not respond to a question about when the board hopes to approve a book for the 10th grade English course — regardless of whether it is "Emperor" or a replacement book.

Carol Kau, a community member, said she opposes the teaching of "selective history" and that disallowing "Emperor" from being taught falls into that.

Community member Jim Brownlow agreed. “I’m not afraid of the truth,” he said.

Visibility

Kabby Hong spoke during the “teach-in” about the U.S. 442nd Infantry Regiment that fought in World War II. The regiment, composed almost entirely of Japanese Americans, is the most decorated in U.S. history. The soldiers received 21 medals of honor, serving the country while some of their family members were wrongfully incarcerated.

“We need more of these stories in our schools, not less,” Hong said.

Hong, one of the state Department of Public Instruction's five Wisconsin Teachers of the Year, is a high school English teacher whose platform is Asian American and Pacific Islander visibility in school curriculum.

Growing up in Missouri, Hong did not learn about notable Asian-Americans like the 442nd Infantry Regiment.

“I never saw anyone that looked like me achieve anything in history,” said Hong, who teaches at Verona Area High School.

Hong was one of several speakers who noted that “Asian American history is American history.”

He said hearing school board members’ rationales for sending back Otsuka’s book was “deeply painful” and “opened up some old wounds.”

“It just reinforced a lot of the negative interactions that I’ve had throughout my life where my American identity was also questioned,” Hong said. “Every Asian American that I talk to has been asked, ‘Where are you from?’ and then you get the follow-up question, ‘No, where are you really from?’”

Board response, emails

Hong requested to speak with the Muskego school board Monday about approving “Emperor” but said he was denied.

In an email to The Journal Times, school board member Kevin Zimmerman wrote that, per school district policy, public comment on “Emperor” was not allowed at Monday’s meeting because the book wasn’t on the meeting agenda. He also noted that Hong does not live in the school district.

“Only citizens who have a district address are able to speak at meetings if the item was on the agenda,” Zimmerman wrote.

Terri Boyer, school board member and Curriculum Planning Committee chair, said last month that “Emperor” did not move forward due to concerns about following board policy, not because of the book’s material.

According to emails obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Kristi Brooks, director of student learning at the time, said “Emperor” was recommended after being read by an instructional coach, administrator, librarian and department director, followed by a larger discussion.

Board member Brett Hyde contacted Brooks in May with concerns about the same class reading “Emperor” and an excerpt from “Farewell to Manzanar” because they are both about Japanese American incarceration.

Brooks replied that the two works were intended to allow students to read about the topic "through different genres and perspectives, so they can synthesize connections as well as draw contrasts."

In June, Boyer took issue with the author’s identity potentially being the reason "Emperor" was chosen. Otsuka is Japanese American.

"The committee does not support limiting resource selection by race, gender," Boyer wrote in an email to Brooks.

In response to a list of options from Brooks, Boyer said Brooks could recommend that “Emperor” be sent back so a wider selection of books could be reviewed.

Later in June, Buckmaster, the school board president, expressed concern with choosing books “that stress political correctness over analysis,” according to the Journal Sentinel.

Zimmerman reiterated to The Journal Times that Otsuka’s novel “was never rejected/banned. It was sent back to the curriculum committee for further review.”

‘We are American history’

Ellie Catania, a 2021 Muskego High School graduate, agreed that the book was not banned but expressed issue with what she called a book challenge.

“The main issue with book challenges, however, is that it predominantly restricts and reevaluates books and materials that focus on minority groups all across our country,” Catania said.

Hong concurred. As a high school English teacher, Hong noted the importance of diverse perspectives and said books like “Emperor” can help develop empathy.

“Students who have background knowledge from a variety of different types of authors are at an advantage in an AP English class,” Hong said.

MJ Wong Engel, a former teacher and current co-chair of the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin education committee, agreed. “Education is our most powerful tool for combating hate and promoting empathy and understanding,” said Wong Engel.

According to a national survey by AAPI Data released in March, one in six Asian American adults reported experiencing a hate crime in 2021, up from one in eight in 2020.

The AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin is demanding changes to state law to require the teaching of Asian American history, culture and contributions to the state and country.

“The Asian American community is invisible in the current version of this law,” Wong Engel said.

In a statement last week, the AAPI Coalition of Wisconsin voiced its opposition to the Muskego school board’s “alarming” choice to send back “Emperor.”

“As Asian Americans, we refuse to stay silent when attempts are made to erase our ancestors’ struggles and resilience,” the statement reads. “Our stories – joyous, painful and human – are American stories. We are American history.”

Kuramoto knows those stories well. He appreciated that Monday’s event stemmed from concerned community members who invited him and others to share their experiences.

“I’m both appreciative and in admiration of the concerned parents and others in Muskego,” Kuramoto said. “We need more like them, and I applaud them.”