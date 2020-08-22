Mom plans to take break from work to support special needs daughter with virtual school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — There were a lot of tears this spring as Raquel Ortiz attempted to help her special-needs daughter continue learning while schools were closed due to COVID-19.

When learning in-person, 13-year-old Angelina Ortiz spends the majority of her time in a special education classroom with her teacher as well as a one-on-one aide. Her mother says the aide is necessary to constantly redirect Angelina and to help her complete school work.

Just 12 days before the start of the new school year at Racine Unified, set to begin Sept. 1, Raquel was still in the dark about how her daughter was expected to learn in a virtual environment.

“We’re about two weeks out and I need to be able to make arrangements,” Raquel said. “I need to prepare. If I’m going to be off of work, I need to let my job know.”

Racine Unified students are set to learn remotely for at least the first quarter of the school year, which ends Nov. 6.

Raquel knows that there is no way her daughter can learn virtually from home without someone at her side to guide her. Angelina has cerebral palsy, severe ADHD, is cognitively delayed and likely also has autism.