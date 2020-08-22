Mom plans to take break from work to support special needs daughter with virtual school

RACINE — There were a lot of tears this spring as Raquel Ortiz attempted to help her special-needs daughter continue learning while schools were closed due to COVID-19.
When learning in-person, 13-year-old Angelina Ortiz spends the majority of her time in a special education classroom with her teacher as well as a one-on-one aide. Her mother says the aide is necessary to constantly redirect Angelina and to help her complete school work.
Just 12 days before the start of the new school year at Racine Unified, set to begin Sept. 1, Raquel was still in the dark about how her daughter was expected to learn in a virtual environment.
“We’re about two weeks out and I need to be able to make arrangements,” Raquel said. “I need to prepare. If I’m going to be off of work, I need to let my job know.”
Racine Unified students are set to learn remotely for at least the first quarter of the school year, which ends Nov. 6.
Raquel knows that there is no way her daughter can learn virtually from home without someone at her side to guide her. Angelina has cerebral palsy, severe ADHD, is cognitively delayed and likely also has autism.
Racine Unified plans to provide in-person service to some special education students, in a limited capacity. But since Raquel said she has had no contact with her daughter’s case managers, she assumes that she will have to take time off of work to stay home with her. Luckily, Raquel is part of a two-parent household, and believes she’ll be able to get time off work, but said she feels for single parents who are in the same situation.
The district’s special education case managers returned to work on Friday, according to Rachel Schuler, Unified’s executive director of special education.
“They will begin calling special education families right away to determine what special education services are appropriate for their child while we are in this remote learning environment,” Schuler said in an email.
A determination could be made over the phone or an individualized education plan or IEP meeting might be necessary. Schuler said that all parents of students with IEPs will be contacted by the end of this week.
The wrong materials
When Raquel went to Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School on Wednesday to pick up her daughter’s virtual learning materials, she was given a Chromebook, an eighth grade math book and some paper for art.
When Raquel saw the math book, she said she told the woman handing them out: “She’s in the special needs program, she can’t do this.”
Raquel said that the woman told her it didn’t matter, to take the middle school math book anyway. Academically, Angelina is at about the kindergarten level.
“I was sad for my daughter,” Raquel said through tears. She said she felt like the woman was telling her that her daughter didn’t matter.
Schuler said she was not aware of the specifics of this situation, but that all special education students would receive materials appropriate to their needs.
Some in-person learning
Although she knows that safety is a concern, especially since many special needs students have underlying health conditions that might make them more susceptible to COVID-19, Raquel was hoping that her daughter and others like her who thrive on routine and need a lot of help would have the opportunity to learn in person.
“For in-person learning, priority will be given to students who demonstrate the most significant disability-related needs and the services require a high degree of adult-student physical support,” Schuler said.
This could include students who require extensive, direct and individualized instruction or those who have service needs across several areas. Racine Unified does not plan to provide one-on-one aides for special education students who will be learning virtually.
“Our special education administrative team has been working all summer to develop plans to support every student with special needs regardless of the learning environment," Schuler said. "This is an extremely challenging time for all students and families.
"We recognize that it is especially stressful for those families of students with more significant needs. We are ready to partner with our families to ensure all of our students continue to make progress and have the best learning experience possible in light of the current circumstances.”
'What do you do?'
While she’s heard that some elementary age regular education students plan to do their virtual learning from child care facilities, she doesn’t believe that’s an option for Angelina.
“They only go up to a certain age and most of them aren’t equipped to handle her,” Raquel said. “So what do you do?”
After struggling to help her daughter learn this spring, using learning packets provided by the district meant for pre-K and kindergarten students since she was told there were not any specifically for special education students, Raquel is angry and sad for her daughter.
“I feel like the older she’s gotten, she’s kind of just forgotten in the system,” Raquel said. “It’s unfortunate because even though she’s 13, her little mind is only 6.”
She added that her family will do whatever they can do to help Angelina continue learning.
“I can’t be the only special needs parent out there feeling like this,” Raquel said.
