UNION GROVE — When Al Mollerskov took an organic chemistry class in college, he realized he was not cut out to be a pharmacist.

Mollerskov still enjoyed science, though, and decided to become a high school biology teacher, where he educated and entertained students.

Mollerskov, the Union Grove High School district administrator, will end a 50-year career spent teaching, coaching and administrating at the end of this month.

Through time spent at two schools and four positions, he has stayed true to his motto of “Take it light, it’ll be alright.”

His easygoing, personable demeanor was accompanied by a strong work ethic and advocacy for students.

Mollerskov greatly enjoyed his career. He is retiring because of recent physical challenges that have resulted in two knee surgeries and the difficulty of leading a school district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have to like what you’re doing, and that’s why I’ve stayed so long,” Mollerskov said. “Going through these two knee surgeries hasn’t been easy … The pandemic — that wasn’t easy for anybody.”

The 74-year-old Mollerskov was born and raised in Racine, where he still lives. He graduated from Park High School.

He never seriously considered leaving southeast Wisconsin, where his parents and his wife’s parents lived.

“My umbilical cord doesn’t stretch that far,” Mollerskov joked.

Since 1990, Mollerskov has worked at Union Grove High School, where he arrived after 17 years teaching at St. Catherine’s High School in Racine.

When Mollerskov left St. Catherine’s, he had served as girls basketball coach for 10 years. He was a two-time All-Racine County Coach of the Year and had 250 career victories, according to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Mollerskov started as Union Grove High School assistant principal and activities director. After four years in that role, he was named principal.

Mollerskov took on that role sooner than expected because the former principal accepted a new job.

“I felt like, ‘If I want to be principal, I guess I have to make this move now,’” Mollerskov said.

After 15 years as principal, Mollerskov was named district administrator.

UGHS is its own school district with its own school board, allowing for more creativity and independence “to try things,” Mollerskov said.

Diane Skewes, Union Grove High School Board president, has known Mollerskov for more than 20 years, first meeting him when she was a school board candidate.

He was principal at the time, and Skewes immediately saw that he was an innovative leader not afraid to try something new.

Indeed, Mollerskov expressed pride in introducing the 4-by-4 block class schedule in 1997 that is still used today at UGHS.

He also is proud of a $1.895 million referendum in 2012 that funded construction of a synthetic athletic field for football and soccer and a polyurethane eight-lane track.

A $7.85 million referendum was passed in 2017 to fund a new agricultural sciences building and greenhouse, along with a new fitness center, art rooms and improved technical education area.

Mollerskov wrote a column for the summer “Bronco Bulletin” publication thanking the Union Grove community for their support during his tenure.

“As I reflect on my 50-year journey in education, I am filled with a deep sense of accomplishment and gratitude,” he wrote. “Although I will no longer be leading the district, I will remain a staunch advocate for education and will continue to support the growth and development of our community’s young minds.”

Skewes was sad to hear Mollerskov was retiring because he brought so much value to the school and is respected by students, staff and the community.

“He’s had such a huge impact,” Skewes said. “He devoted a lot of time and energy to the school … I know he will be missed.”

On one of the last days of this school year, UGHS staff surprised Mollerskov by wearing shirts reading “Take it light.” A teacher also presented him with a photobook of Mollerskov’s career.

Skewes will miss Mollerskov’s “great humor” and forward-thinking ability.

As a leader, Skewes said, Mollerskov was a collaborative consensus builder who tried to minimize conflict. She said he had an excellent work ethic and tirelessly advocated for students.

“He’s irreplaceable,” Skewes said. “You’re not going to find another Al.”

The past couple weeks have entailed Mollerskov cleaning out his office of 14 years.

It is adorned with, among other things, a personalized coffee cup, sports posters and awards, including the 2000 “Administrator of the Year” from the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce.

Even while cleaning his office, Mollerskov is looking ahead to what comes next.

“I don’t dwell in the past that much,” he said.

Mollerskov isn’t quite sure what retirement will involve, but he plans to visit his two children and golf when his knees are better. He also wants to travel and looks forward to returning to Europe.

Throughout his career, Mollerskov aimed to create an enjoyable, memorable atmosphere for students.

He found it most rewarding to see teachers and students enjoy themselves.

“That makes me happy,” Mollerskov said.

After hitting an obstacle in organic chemistry, Mollerskov went into education. He has made others and himself happy by working hard yet taking things light.

Union Grove High School class of 2023 celebrates graduation Union Grove High School class of 2023 graduation Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School Union Grove High School