Mitchell student apprehended for bringing box cutter to school

Mitchell School

Mitchell K-8 school is pictured Wednesday, Nov. 9.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — A student was apprehended Wednesday for bringing a box cutter to Mitchell K-8 school, 2701 Drexel Ave.

No threat was made, and no one was injured.

According to Stacy Tapp, Racine Unified chief of communications and community engagement, the male student showed a box cutter to classmates. The classmates immediately reported that to school officials.

Racine Police Department officers responded to the school Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., and the school went into lockdown, according to RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox.

Officers located the box cutter in an empty locker. Officers located the student in a classroom and took him into custody before releasing him to his family.

“We are asking parents to remind students that items like this cannot be brought to school,” Tapp wrote in an email.

Reporter

Ryan Patterson joined The Journal Times in May 2022 as an education and general assignment reporter. He previously worked at newspapers in Sheridan, Wyoming, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

