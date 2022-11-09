Mitchell student apprehended for bringing box cutter to school

RACINE — A student was apprehended Wednesday for bringing a box cutter to Mitchell K-8 school, 2701 Drexel Ave.
No threat was made, and no one was injured.
According to Stacy Tapp, Racine Unified chief of communications and community engagement, the male student showed a box cutter to classmates. The classmates immediately reported that to school officials.
The Racine area's population is not growing, and construction costs are rising. Those factors are guiding how the Racine Unified School District is planning to spend the funding from its 30-year, $1 billion referendum. The district's long-term plans have been somewhat changed in the past two years. Here's where they sit now (and yes, inflation plays a big factor)...
RUSD Chief Operating Officer Peter Reynolds said the district will recommend school boundary changes with equity in mind. "I don’t want to create a system where we have … suburban versus city, white versus Black and brown.”
Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union representing the Racine Unified School District’s educators said that “It (school choice) is about divesting in public schools and moving that money into the private sector. It’s a Ponzi scheme.”