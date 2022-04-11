Miss Latina Racine 2022 offers scholarship

RACINE — Racine Miss Latina Scholarship Inc. is looking for applicants of Latino descent ages 17 to 24 for the title of Miss Latina Racine 2022 and up to a $1,000 scholarship award.

Applicants must be a full-time student with a 2.5 GPA and reside in Racine. Participants are selected solely based on academic performance and a commitment to volunteerism. Judging is based on participants’ application and a platform presentation.

For more information, email Ilse at ilse.merlintiburcio@rusd.org, text 262-504-0736 or visit our Facebook page @MissLatinaRacine.

Applications are due Thursday, June 30.

