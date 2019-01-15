MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee PBS is holding its annual Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest for the 25th year. The contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning.
The Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest is for children in kindergarten to third grade. Students create their own stories and illustrations and submit their original work.
The entry deadline is Friday, March 15. Judging is planned for April. Winners will be notified, and their names will be posted on the Milwaukee PBS website. Every entrant will receive a certificate of participation, a free pass for one visit to the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in Milwaukee and other small thank-you prizes.
For more information on Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest, including entry rules and resources, go to MilwaukeePBS.org/Learn.
