Miller Motors donates vehicle to BHS auto lab

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School auto mechanic students will receive more hands-on training thanks to the Ford Motor Co. and Miller Motors, Burlington.
The local car dealer donated a 2014 Ford Focus Titanium Hatchback to the high school’s automotive class on Sept. 23. The vehicle will enhance the lab experience for students and will help to reinforce what students learn through Ford’s New Ford Tech Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) program.
Using ShopKeyPro software, teachers can program a problem into the Ford Focus. Students will diagnose the vehicle the same way as a service technician would assist a customer. Then students will work on the vehicle to fix the problem. This Ford Focus doubles the shop’s fleet (previously one Volkswagen Beetle).
Having a Ford vehicle to work on reinforces the coursework students receive through the web-based training. During the last school year, nearly 100 Burlington students completed 1,471 courses through Ford’s ACE Learning Management System.
“Our students led among technical schools and high schools in the Chicago area for work completed in the ACE Learning Management System,” said Nick Schilleman, a technical education teacher at Burlington High School.
Actually, BHS students completed more than double the coursework compared to the second-place ranked school in the region.
“These students blew away the rest of the competition this year,” according to Jason Gomez, regional talent technical placement specialist in the Chicago region for Ford Motor Co. Gomez and Matt Kenny, field service engineer, were on hand for the vehicle presentation. They also presented repair tools and posters to use in the classroom as a reward for the students’ outstanding effort.
Ford Motor Co. wants to support the education of future employees. The ACE Learning Management System program in one of the New Tech Ford programs that seeks to raise awareness and increase interest in career opportunities within the automotive industry, ultimately as a service technician.
This year, 80 BHS students have logged on to the ACE Learning Management System web-based training. Students complete the curriculum at their own pace on virtual learning days.
“When we had to transition to virtual learning during the spring semester, the ACE courses provided a great way for students to keep learning,” Schilleman said. “Students had already been using ACE, but it became more of a focus.”
Since Burlington High School started the fall in a hybrid plan using a combination of in-person and virtual learning days, students can complete the ACE Learning Management System courses on virtual days. Six weeks into the school year, students have already completed around 250 courses.
Chris Miller, owner-president of Miller Motors, and Jason Molle, Service and Parts director at Miller Motors, both graduated from Burlington High School. Miller Motors sees the ACE LMS as one way to provide valuable skills to the labor workforce. This coursework provides a skills base for future service technician applicants. Once hired, employees become lifelong learners receiving quarterly training on new vehicles and automotive innovations.
Burlington High School Principal Eric Burling sees the vehicle donation and web-based training as another opportunity for BHS students to graduate college and career ready.
“Many of our students graduate high school and enter the workforce,” said Burling. “Programs and partnerships like this help to prepare students with real life skills that help them get that first job. From there, they can build a good career.”
Visit newtechford.com to learn more about training opportunities.
