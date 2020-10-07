Miller Motors donates vehicle to BHS auto lab

“These students blew away the rest of the competition this year,” according to Jason Gomez, regional talent technical placement specialist in the Chicago region for Ford Motor Co. Gomez and Matt Kenny, field service engineer, were on hand for the vehicle presentation. They also presented repair tools and posters to use in the classroom as a reward for the students’ outstanding effort.

Ford Motor Co. wants to support the education of future employees. The ACE Learning Management System program in one of the New Tech Ford programs that seeks to raise awareness and increase interest in career opportunities within the automotive industry, ultimately as a service technician.

This year, 80 BHS students have logged on to the ACE Learning Management System web-based training. Students complete the curriculum at their own pace on virtual learning days.

“When we had to transition to virtual learning during the spring semester, the ACE courses provided a great way for students to keep learning,” Schilleman said. “Students had already been using ACE, but it became more of a focus.”