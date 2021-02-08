Miller appointed to UW Board of Regents

MADISON — A Milwaukee venture capital fund founder joined the state board overseeing Wisconsin's public universities, Gov. Tony Evers' office announced Feb. 8.

Evers appointed John W. Miller to the UW Board of Regents, an 18-member board that passes policies and rules for the University of Wisconsin System campuses.

Miller will finish out a term expiring in May that previously belonged to Regent José Delgado, who died late last month. The governor then intends to reappoint Miller for a full seven-year term, an Evers spokesperson said.

“John recognizes the role the UW System plays in connecting the dots across our communities, our economy, and the culture and history of our state, as well as our future, and I believe he will be an excellent addition to the Board of Regents," Evers said in a statement.

Miller has been a heavy donor to Democratic politics especially within the past decade, according to the Wisconsin Democracy campaign. He gave at least $172,000 to state Democratic candidates and committees, including $33,000 to Evers since 2017 and $20,000 to Jill Karofsky's state Supreme Court campaign.