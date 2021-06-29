 Skip to main content
Mertens conducts tobacco prevention program at golf outing
RACINE — Madelyn Mertens, a member of FACT, Wisconsin’s youth tobacco prevention program, conducted a School Your Community, FACTivism (a FACT-activism activity) to celebrate the FACT Movement’s 20th birthday at Focus on Community’s golf fundraiser June 25.

Golfers were provided with information on the Wisconsin tobacco quit line. Mertens is a junior at Case High School.

FACT is part of the Wisconsin Tobacco Prevention and Control Program and is managed by the American Lung Association in Wisconsin. Go to factmovement.org.

