Mertens conducts tobacco prevention program at golf outing

RACINE — Madelyn Mertens, a member of FACT, Wisconsin’s youth tobacco prevention program, conducted a School Your Community, FACTivism (a FACT-activism activity) to celebrate the FACT Movement’s 20th birthday at Focus on Community’s golf fundraiser June 25.
Golfers were provided with information on the Wisconsin tobacco quit line. Mertens is a junior at Case High School.
FACT is part of the Wisconsin Tobacco Prevention and Control Program and is managed by the American Lung Association in Wisconsin. Go to factmovement.org.
