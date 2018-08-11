RACINE — A Memorial and Fundraiser Ride for Taylor Skendziel will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
Skendziel enjoyed playing fast pitch softball and was looking forward to becoming a neonatal nurse. This scholarship is being developed for a female high school senior who plays fast pitch softball and a senior who is going into the nursing field.
Costs are $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Those who do not want to ride can attend at 2 p.m. for $10 (includes food). Ride stops include Witts End, Papa Stache, Dirty Hoe Saloon and Route 20. There will be raffles and a silent auction. Hosted by the Wisconsin Axeman Motorcycle Club Chapter 2.
Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund in memory of Taylor Skendziel, a 17-year-old Sturtevant girl who died as the result of a car accident in 2016. To make a benefit donation, call 262-914-8018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.