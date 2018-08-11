Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — A Memorial and Fundraiser Ride for Taylor Skendziel will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Skendziel enjoyed playing fast pitch softball and was looking forward to becoming a neonatal nurse. This scholarship is being developed for a female high school senior who plays fast pitch softball and a senior who is going into the nursing field. 

Costs are $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Those who do not want to ride can attend at 2 p.m. for $10 (includes food). Ride stops include Witts End, Papa Stache, Dirty Hoe Saloon and Route 20. There will be raffles and a silent auction. Hosted by the Wisconsin Axeman Motorcycle Club Chapter 2.

Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund in memory of Taylor Skendziel, a 17-year-old Sturtevant girl who died as the result of a car accident in 2016. To make a benefit donation, call 262-914-8018.

