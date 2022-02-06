Melodies reverberate throughout the halls during Jazz Day

WIND POINT — You could hear Middle and Upper School jazz students express their musical creativity in the hallways at The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, on Jan. 26.

Improvising, a foundational element of jazz, was one feature of this educational event which brought in three nationally renowned jazz musicians, Mark Davis, Dave Bayles and Andrew Trim.

Gifted professionals “raise the bar, and expose them (students) to a new perspective, and help them in their growth in music and jazz,” said Jamie Breiwick, Prairie’s instrumental music instructor. He also mentioned it is unique to have a middle or high school host this type of event, which is normally held at universities.

Jazz Day featured workshops and clinics, history and theory sessions, and a concert that was livestreamed.

“I think the kids had a great time too," said Breiwick. "The feedback I got from them was that they really enjoyed it.”

Jazz Day is an annual event which started in 2018 and was the brainchild of Breiwick. To learn more about the Prairie jazz program, contact Breiwick via email at jbreiwick@prairieschool.com or call 262-752-2631.

