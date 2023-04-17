RACINE — Horlick High School’s Theatre Department presents "Mean Girls" April 28 through May 6 in the school theater, 2119 Rapids Drive.

Cady is a 16-year-old girl who has lived in Africa and been home-schooled all her life. When her parents move to America, they enroll her in a mainstream school, where she meets Janice and Damian.

She also, on her second day, meets Regina, Gretchen and Karen — the Plastics.

The Plastics are the most popular girls in school, they have a "burn book," in which they write mean things about other girls and even have their own set of "rules."

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Tickets cost $12, $7 for seniors 65 and older and $5 for students. To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3lRiA0J.