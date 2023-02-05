RACINE — Evergreen Academy, 3351 Chicory Road, will host a mattress fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
More than 25 name-brand mattress models (many made in Wisconsin) will be on display in all sizes with factory warranties. All forms of payment are accepted and financing is available. Delivery takes approximately four weeks. Adjustable bases, luxury pillows, sheets and mattress protectors will also be sold.
Proceeds benefit EverGreen Academy's music department to purchase a keyboard lab and new instruments.