Masonic lodge awards scholarships

UNION GROVE — Members of Union Grove Lodge No. 288 Free and Accepted Masons with matching funds from the Wisconsin Masonic Foundation presented $500 grants each to Amber Janke and Carlyn Rabe.
Janke, daughter of Jeff and Shelly Janke, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to study clinical laboratory science with a minor in neuroscience. She also plans on being on the pathway to become a clinical research physician’s assistant. Janke is a member of the National Honors Society and a member of the Key Club and Link Crew at Union Grove High School. She was a four-year member of HOSA-Future Health Professionals Club, and a member of Book Club, Student Council, Forensics and Culinary Club. Janke served three years as the junior board director at the Union Grove Area Food Bank and was a three-year volunteen at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Rabe, daughter of Scott and Amy Rabe of Kansasville, has been accepted into the graduate program at Carroll University where she plans to major in occupational therapy. Rabe was a member of the Union Grove High School Chamber Choir all four years, was part of the high school theater program and a member of the International Thespians Society. She was 13-year member of Kan Do 4-H Club.