Masonic lodge awards scholarships

Janke, daughter of Jeff and Shelly Janke, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to study clinical laboratory science with a minor in neuroscience. She also plans on being on the pathway to become a clinical research physician’s assistant. Janke is a member of the National Honors Society and a member of the Key Club and Link Crew at Union Grove High School. She was a four-year member of HOSA-Future Health Professionals Club, and a member of Book Club, Student Council, Forensics and Culinary Club. Janke served three years as the junior board director at the Union Grove Area Food Bank and was a three-year volunteen at Ascension All Saints Hospital.