Mason takes questions from inquisitive group of second-grade students

RACINE — “How do you become mayor?”

“What’s your favorite part of your job?”

“How long can you be mayor?”

“What does the Water Department do?”

These are just a small sampling of questions posed to Racine Mayor Cory Mason by a group of second-grade students during his visit to Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School on Jan. 7.

Mason answered questions from many of the almost 60 students in the room and spoke to them about how national, state and local government work in the United States. On their own the students named the president and governor and identified Mason as the elected executive in charge of Racine.

The mayor told the students how important it is that each citizen over the age of 18 gets one vote, no matter their gender or what they look like.

“It’s a really important piece of American democracy,” Mason said.

He also told the students that people of any age, including the second graders, can call their elected officials and give their opinions on things like the importance of summer vacation, for example.

