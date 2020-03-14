March 31 deadline for Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship

RACINE — The Racine Founder’s Rotary Club is offering five $2,000 one-year college scholarships to students graduating from Racine high schools. The Scholarship Committee will be awarding scholarships to students who score the highest based on the required criteria listed below:

Active involvement in school and community activities

Quality and the message of their essay –“Service Above Self” (limit to one page)

Significant academic improvement through their four years in high school

Have overcome adversity in their life

One letter of recommendation from a counselor

One letter of recommendation from a community leader

This scholarship is designed to be unique among scholarships. The Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship is intended for students who began their high school career with grades that did not reflect their potential but by their senior year have shown significant improvement in their academic ability. Applicants should also be able to demonstrate their active involvement in school and community activities.

High school students who are interested in applying for the scholarship should contact their high school counselor for an application. For additional information, contact John Busey at jbusey@sbcglobal.net.

Applications must be postmarked no later than March 31 to be considered. More information can be found online at http://portal.clubrunner.ca/7866.