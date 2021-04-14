Mann recognized as regent scholar by UW System

SOMERS — Francis Mann, UW-Parkside associate professor and Department of Chemistry co-chair, was one of three recipients of the 2021 Regent Scholar Awards by the University of Wisconsin System.
Mann joins her colleagues Haijian Sun from UW-Whitewater and Ava Udvadia from UW-Milwaukee as this year’s recipients. They were honored at the next Board of Regents meeting April 8 via videoconference.
The awards recognize UW System faculty for their extraordinary efforts in support of undergraduate research, innovation and entrepreneurship.
“This annual program provides prestigious, one-time grants to individual faculty and campus programs that undertake undergraduate research projects having the potential to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and talent development,” said Tommy Thompson, UW System president.
In accepting her award, Mann talked about her motivations for her work. “My major focus is always first and foremost to provide students with real, meaningful research experiences in the lab. My students are actively involved in development of the research plan, performing the experiments, assembling, interpreting the data and presenting the outcomes.”
Mann’s current research focuses on harnessing the power of microbial secondary metabolism. “My lab is interested in the potential for microbes — like bacteria and fungi — to synthesize industrially and medicinally important compounds,” said Mann. “We recently discovered that one specific bacteria synthesizes a compound that appears to kill other bacteria. This project aims to understand how this compound achieves this bactericidal activity and to evaluate it for future use as an antibiotic.”
“We are extremely proud of Dr. Frannie Mann for receiving the 2021 Regent Scholar Award and for the amazing work she’s doing at UW-Parkside,” said Debbie Ford, UW-Parkside chancellor. “Dr. Mann represents the very best of what Parkside has to offer — creative, talented and hard-working faculty doing innovative research to help improve our quality of life and provide a better future for all."