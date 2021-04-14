Mann recognized as regent scholar by UW System

SOMERS — Francis Mann, UW-Parkside associate professor and Department of Chemistry co-chair, was one of three recipients of the 2021 Regent Scholar Awards by the University of Wisconsin System.

Mann joins her colleagues Haijian Sun from UW-Whitewater and Ava Udvadia from UW-Milwaukee as this year’s recipients. They were honored at the next Board of Regents meeting April 8 via videoconference.

The awards recognize UW System faculty for their extraordinary efforts in support of undergraduate research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“This annual program provides prestigious, one-time grants to individual faculty and campus programs that undertake undergraduate research projects having the potential to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and talent development,” said Tommy Thompson, UW System president.

In accepting her award, Mann talked about her motivations for her work. “My major focus is always first and foremost to provide students with real, meaningful research experiences in the lab. My students are actively involved in development of the research plan, performing the experiments, assembling, interpreting the data and presenting the outcomes.”