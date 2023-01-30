Making an impact | Horlick Black Student Union looking to grow, create unity

RACINE — Most students are hesitant when they hear about the Black Student Union at Horlick High School. They don’t know what it is and aren’t sure they should join.

That usually changes, though, when students attend a meeting.

“When they actually come, their reaction is way different,” said BSU member Demaris Redd. “They’re more in tune with it.”

Horlick BSU members aim to get more students attuned to the group’s mission of connecting to make a positive impact.

“My main focus is really just coming together, getting more people to join in all diversity of colors and coming together and building more ideas and getting people to be leaders instead of followers and impacting our whole school to become a better place,” said BSU member Ca’Vana Wade.

Coming together

The Black Student Union’s first meeting was held in January. The group, which currently has about a dozen members, is open to all students at Horlick, 2119 Rapids Drive.

“It’s an opportunity for anybody of all color and race to have their voices heard in any way so the negativity could go down, and we could come together positively as a community, as a school,” said Zhariyanna Green, BSU vice president.

The idea for the group began last fall when a student asked Tangella King why the school didn’t have a Black Student Union.

King, who is now BSU adviser, looked into it and received approval to start the group.

A meeting was held in December to gauge student interest, and the BSU has had several meetings since.

Green was the first student to talk with King about joining the group. She wants to help improve relationships between Black students.

“It’s an opportunity to represent Black people as a whole and to help us come as one,” Green said. “Not only will this impact the school, but it can also impact the community and have the community come together as a whole.”

Members are excited to be part of a new organization and have an active say in its direction.

“It’s possible to start a new group, to change it up,” said Da’Jhaniya Mosley, BSU president. “Not everything has to always be the same.”

BSU members have enjoyed meeting new people and working together to plan fundraising events and trips.

Students will attend a “We Are the Drum“ performance in Milwaukee and may create Black Student Union attire to wear in February, which is Black History Month.

Meetings also have included information about historically Black colleges and universities, and several students plan to attend an HBCU tour in April.

In addition to connecting students, BSU members want to focus on college readiness and building self-esteem.

By improving self-confidence, they believe students can better know themselves and help those around them.

‘Embrace it’

During meetings, students want to gain input from all members without judgment.

“Hearing other people’s voices could make a decision better because everybody doesn’t have the same perspective,” Wade said.

Mosley agreed and said collaborative decision-making is key.

“Having somebody listen to you and hear you on your opinions, instead of just putting theirs first, it helps other people be able to get more comfortable with talking to other people,” Mosley said. “They’re being heard.”

That collaboration was evident during an interview when Mosley was describing how BSU helped her learn how to lead.

“I know I have the leadership skills, but I didn’t know I was going to be able to step up and actually …”

“Embrace it,” Green said, finishing Mosley’s sentence.

Meetings have gone smoothly so far, and members look forward to getting more of their peers involved.

“It’s going to help people realize not everything has to be negative, and we can work things out all together and let everyone’s voice be heard,” said BSU member McKenna Daugherty.

Going forward, BSU members plan to work with the community and Black Student Unions at Case and Park high schools.

Students are still determining the new group’s direction, but the adolescent leaders are quickly learning as they go.

“It’s better to start young, so you can already make an impact,” Mosley said.

The Black Student Union is only about a month old, but the group appears to be doing just that.