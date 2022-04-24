Maggie Burk joins Carthage College music department

KENOSHA — Carthage College has hired Maggie Burk as the next director of choral activities and conductor of the Carthage Choir. A passionate choral singer, scholar and advocate for social justice in the arts, Prof. Burk brings exceptional experience and enthusiasm to the program.

“From the moment our faculty and students met her, it was evident how thoroughly she lives and breathes choral music,” said President John Swallow. “I am confident that she will take our exceptional program to even greater heights and participation.”

Burk recently completed the doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Michigan. She earned her MM in choral conducting from the Yale School of Music/Institute of Sacred Music, where she received the Robert Shaw Prize for choral conducting and the ISM’s Faculty Prize for outstanding academic achievement and citizenship. She also holds the bachelor of music degree summa cum laude from St. Olaf College, where she was a section leader in the St. Olaf Choir.

An accomplished choral soprano equally at home in the worlds of early and new music, Burk currently sings with the Detroit-based professional ensemble Audivi.

