Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School sophomore Madison Mohar was selected as the Student of the Month for November. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2018-19 school year theme: “Be kind and compassionate to one another.”

The nominating teachers shared: "Madison is a true embodiment of our school year theme. She is an amazing student who consistently goes out of her way to help those around her, even without being asked. She helps her classmates when they struggle with their homework, does whatever is asked of her from her teachers and constantly encourages her teammates during sports.

"Madison enjoys being challenged and strives to do her best in everything she does, always asking for feedback and suggestions on how she can improve. Her contributions incite analytical and in-depth classroom conversations. Madison is a servant leader, and she sets examples for her peers through her work ethic, integrity, attitude and kindness."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments