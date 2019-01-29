STURTEVANT — Concordia Lutheran School, 8500 Durand Ave., is celebrating National Lutheran Schools’ Week through Feb. 1 by incorporating a variety of activities and events which emphasize the theme “REAL. PRESENT. GOD.” based on Psalm 46, with a focus on the first verse.
As in the past, the students are invited to dress in a “Show Your Spirit” theme each day. Prospective families are encouraged to schedule a tour or shadow day or contact the principal to obtain information about the school. Concordia Lutheran School is pleased to be continuing in the Racine Parental Choice Program in the upcoming school year for pre-4K through eighth-grade students.
Information about applying for a voucher can be obtained by calling the school office 262-884-0991. Tours are also available by appointment through the school office.
Tuesday — “Real Places.” Today we are reminded that God lives in His Word, the forgiveness of sins, Baptism and the Lord’s Supper. These happen in real places: at home, in church and at school. The day’s dress and spirit theme is “Space Day.” Students and staff are encouraged to put together a movie-based or original intergalactic ensemble of their choosing for fun.
Wednesday — “Real People.” On this day students are reminded that God came to be among His people, give strength to His people and bless His people with peace. Students are encouraged to invite special people in their lives such as grandparents or other relatives to come for “Kringle with the Kids.” Breakfast for students, staff and special guests is set for 8:15 a.m., followed by an all-school chapel service at 9 a.m. Students are encouraged to dress as their favorite Disney character or wear clothing to highlight “Disney Day.”
Thursday — “Real Time.” On this day Concordia Lutheran School will gather together with the other area Lutheran schools for a special chapel service and assembly at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., to celebrate the blessing of the ministry shared by the schools. At the gathering a captivating laser science assembly will be presented to students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade. Students are invited to show their individual school pride on this day by going over-the-top with their school colors or spirit wear for “Extreme School Colors Day.” Conversations will be focused on God’s divine control of all time and that He is a helper in times of trouble.
Friday — “Real Praise.” Prayers will give thanks that Concordia Lutheran School is a place where Jesus is present and welcomed. It is a praise place, a place where people worship and give thanks to God as the creator of everything. On this special day the children will jump rope, dance, hula hoop and more. Activities are focused on bringing in donations and using students’ hearts to serve others. Morning activities include pre-K through eighth-grade students participating in the school’s 25th Annual Jump Rope for Heart Event. Students are encouraged to wear Jump Rope for Hearts shirts awarded in previous years or their favorite sports team apparel as part of “Sports Apparel and JRFH T-shirt Day.” In 2018, the event collected and donated $11,302 to the American Heart Association. The goal is to meet or beat that amount again this year. This year the assistant principal has volunteered to be “slimed” by every student raising $150 or more, while the principal will take a pie in the face from those raising $200. The fun will continue with students raising $250 or more getting to go out to lunch with the principal or assistant principal for a day. After the morning events, the students will enjoy an afternoon of student appreciation hosted by their teachers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.