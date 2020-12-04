Lutheran school gives up plan to reopen after Racine Health Department says school would be fined

RACINE — A private elementary school in the City of Racine, Renaissance Lutheran School-Villa, has backtracked on a plan to welcome students back to the school building while a city ordinance prohibiting in-person schooling remains in effect.
Renaissance Lutheran School-Villa, 1510 Villa St., sent a letter to its families on Monday saying that students would be welcomed back to the school building on Dec. 8. But, after being contacted by the City of Racine Public Health Department, the school on Friday abandoned that plan.
The Health Department informed Lutheran Urban Mission Initiative, Inc., the organization that runs Renaissance-Villa, that the Safer Racine ordinance is still in effect, even though the public health order closing schools is not. The ordinance orders all school buildings in the City of Racine to be empty of students and staff from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15 amid rising case rates of COVID-19 locally and statewide.
Any school that opens its doors to students prior to Jan. 15, according to Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox, will be cited $250 for each day it is illegally open.
A plan foregone
The initial letter sent to Renaissance-Villa parents, a copy of which was obtained by The Journal Times, opens with: “The City of Racine Public Health Department’s order to close schools through mid-January has been temporarily blocked by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. This means Renaissance-Villa can once again open for in-person learning.”
While Bowersox affirmed that those statements are technically true — that her department’s order has been blocked by the state’s highest court — the same restrictions closing school buildings are contained in the city’s Safer Racine ordinance, which is still in effect.
“Safer Racine is not a public health order, it is City Ordinance, voted on by the Common Council, and reaffirmed and extended as recently as Tuesday night by the Common Council,” Bowersox said via email. “The Supreme Court has not temporarily blocked, or made a ruling on our ordinance, and thus, it remains in effect.”
In another letter sent to Renaissance School families on Friday, Principal Tiffany Engibous said: “With a high level of legal ambiguity and the potential for steep fines, Renaissance will follow the school closure ordinance and will continue with online learning until a legal decision is reached.”
Health Dept. would not budge
Rebecca Ehlers, vice president of marketing and communications for LUMIN Schools, said that LUMIN reached out to the Health Department to discuss the issue but could not convince the department to reconsider.
“We are deeply disappointed and feel this ordinance defies both local and national data that shows schools are not spreading COVID-19,” Engibous said in the letter. “In addition, we are acutely aware of the deep hardship this closure will cause families.”
The group challenging Bowersox’s order in the Supreme Court filed a motion of clarification and accused the city of contempt in response to Racine’s insistence that school buildings remain closed due to the ordinance. The court ordered Bowersox and the city on Friday to respond to that motion by Dec. 11.
Renaissance Lutheran School-Villa serves 395 students in grades 4K-8, according to the LUMIN website.
LUMIN’s other school in the greater Racine area, Renaissance Lutheran School-Taylor, is located in Mount Pleasant and is subject neither to Racine’s stalled health order nor the still-in-effect ordinance.
