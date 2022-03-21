Lutheran High to present Student Play Writing Showcase

The showcase features three original plays by female authors who are students at Racine Lutheran High School. Amelia Hansing wrote “What are You in Here For?” and Lauren Gaither wrote “Antihero Counseling Services.” The third, “Lady of Poinsettias,” was written by Isabella Matson.

“It is a modern, tragic spin on classical Greek theater," said Matson. "It was birthed out of a simple principle: love hurts. Cupid was the traditional embodiment of love, but what would happen if his feelings were challenged? ‘Lady of Poinsettias’ reminds us that love is worth fighting for, but there is a cost to radical love. Seeing my own work presented in front of me as a part of a large production is incredible. This is one of the first times my work has been seen by more than just my friends. It has been a really rewarding learning experience.”