RACINE — The Racine Lutheran High School music program will present its annual Christmas Concert, a service of lessons and carols, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the school, 251 Luedtke Ave.

The concert will feature the RLHS Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Concert Band and Handbell Ensemble, and the grade school Beginner and Symphonic bands.

There is no admission fee; donations are accepted at the end of the service. Guests should follow Racine’s face covering ordinance.

