RACINE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes came to Park High School for a tour the morning of Feb. 22 and ate lunch with some students.
Barnes began his tour of Park visiting classrooms including automotive, junior ROTC and the robotics lab. He got the opportunity to talk to students and staff about their educational interests and hobbies. Some students talked about their experiences in the Academies of Racine – and how their pathway courses were preparing them for the future.
After the tour, Barnes sat down with a handful of students for a lunch to discuss life after high school and how Park has helped them become college-and career-ready.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer and Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United were also in attendance.
