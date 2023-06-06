RACINE — Maurizia Johnson recently asked her colleagues how better pay would impact them.

They said it would help them pay bills on time, buy gas to drive to work, purchase a new washing machine and spend more time with family by not needing to work a second job.

Johnson, an educational assistant at Wadewitz Elementary, was one of about 50 Racine Unified School District educators who rallied to emphasize their demands for better pay in the form of an 8% cost of living adjustment and a salary step increase based on years of service.

Educational assistants “need a living wage because, although we love our jobs, love does not pay the bills,” said Johnson, educational assistant vice president at Racine Educators United, the union representing RUSD educators.

Teachers also urged RUSD administration to offer more support and collaboration, addressed challenges caused by ongoing staffing shortages and discussed the importance of hiring and retaining quality workers.

A press conference was held Monday outside the RUSD Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., before an RUSD Board work session.

After the press conference, educators walked into an ASC building and chanted phrases including “8% and a step,” “Respect us or lose us” and “Fair pay, teachers stay.”

“Budgets are about priorities, and we call on this board to start prioritizing the kids and families of Racine Unified over failed administrators,” said REU President Angelina Cruz. “The kids of this community deserve better.”

As June 15 approaches, it is unclear if RUSD educators will receive higher pay next school year. That is the deadline by when Wisconsin public school teachers must renew or reject their one-year contracts with employers.

RUSD usually approves an interim school year budget in July and finalizes its budget in October after the Wisconsin state budget’s approval.

The School Board met Monday in executive session to discuss base wage negotiations for employees.

After that meeting, RUSD Board President Jane Barbian issued a statement saying the board wants “to provide the best compensation it can while being fiscally responsible.”

“We believe we can only do this with a fuller picture of our options, including how the state budget will support K-12 education,” Barbian’s statement reads. “We’re hoping for more information in the coming weeks and are asking our staff for patience and understanding. We value our educators and support staff and agree they deserve fair and competitive wages and benefits, as we know they dedicate their lives to educating our community’s children.”

Heather Jirgensen, Olympia Brown Elementary union representative, said the board and administration must pay teachers competitive wages or they will be more likely to leave RUSD, thereby negatively impacting student learning outcomes.

“The powers that be continue to cut off their noses to spite their faces by telling us that they cannot afford to give us a raise,” Jirgensen said. “RUSD can and needs to turn this corner before we are at the point of no return.”

Jirgensen recently taught a fifth grade ecology unit about food webs and how one organism leaving disrupts the overall system. She said the same is true for a school district.

“When the district keeps cutting vital resources from our schools, the rest of us directly suffer the consequences,” Jirgensen said. “This is deficit thinking, which cannot sustain us, and we are seeing the repercussions over and over.”

Speakers also criticized RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien, who is negotiating a contract to become superintendent of a South Carolina school district.

“All of this has been done under the failed leadership of a superintendent who is abandoning his post at the 11th hour for another position across the country,” Cruz said.

Two leaders from the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, the union representing Milwaukee Public Schools educators, voiced support Monday for Racine instructors.

Ingrid Walker-Henry, MTEA vice president, said the RUSD Board has an “obligation to do what’s right” by granting an 8% cost of living adjustment and a step to workers.

MTEA President Amy Mizialko said the School Board could “bring immediate stability” to classrooms by approving better pay for the instructors who “make Racine public schools run every day.”

Milwaukee Public Schools educators are set to receive an 8% cost of living adjustment next school year, and Mizialko and Walker-Henry said they would gladly provide MPS job information to RUSD teachers considering leaving the district.

Johnson said RUSD administrators often provide limited resources but still expect teachers to “make the impossible possible with our students.”

“We need to hold district officials to the same expectations when it comes to our compensation,” Johnson said.

Racine Unified teachers, including Paige Kiesler, right with glasses, and Bill Sakalaucks, center with fist raised, rallied Monday at the RUSD Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. Educators rallied to emphasize their demands for better pay in the form of an 8% cost of living adjustment and a salary step increase based on years of service. Racine Unified teachers, including Heather Jirgensen, right, rallied Monday at the RUSD Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. Maurizia Johnson, Wadewitz Elementary educational assistant, speaks Monday at the Racine Unified School District Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. Johnson said educational assistants "need a living wage because, although we love our jobs, love does not pay the bills." Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, speaks Monday at the Racine Unified School District Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. Cruz urged the RUSD Board "to start prioritizing the kids and families of Racine Unified over failed administrators." About 50 Racine Unified educators rallied Monday at the RUSD Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., to advocate for better pay and support. Heather Jirgensen, Olympia Brown Elementary teacher and building union representative, speaks Monday at the Racine Unified School District Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. A teacher holds a sign Monday at the Racine Unified School District Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.